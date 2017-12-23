Police: String of armed robberies reported in Grand Boulevard

Police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

In the first two incidents, one or two male suspects approached a female who was in or near her vehicle, pulled out a handgun and forcibly stole property before taking off, according to an alert from Chicago Police. A victim’s car was stolen during one of the robberies.

Last week, CPD issued a community alert for those robberies. Two other incidents have since been reported, including the robbery of a male delivery driver, police said.

The robberies happened:

• about 4:55 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 4000 block of South Dearborn;

• at 1:57 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4000 block of South State;

• about 8:50 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4000 block of South Federal; and

• at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South Prairie.

The suspects are described as one to three black males, thought to be between 14 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 125 and 150 pounds, police said. In two incidents, one or two suspects were described as wearing red hooded sweatshirts, one of which had Chinese writing or symbols.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.