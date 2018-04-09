Police: String of burglaries in Bridgeport

Police are warning residents of three burglaries this month in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars forced their way into a home or garage and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 9 a.m. and about 3:30 p.m. on April 1 in the 3000 block of South Halsted Avenue;

Between about 11:30 a.m. and about 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2500 block of South Halsted Avenue;

Between about 9:00 a.m. and about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2800 block of South Quinn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.