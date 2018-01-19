Police: String of burglaries on North Side

Police are warning of a string of commercial burglaries Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Ranch Triangle, River North and Old Town neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, the burglar forced entry through front glass doors or windows, pried open cash registers and stole cash, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 12:40 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue;

At 2:17 a.m. Jan. 13 in the first block of West Huron Street;

Between about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of North Clark Street;

Between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of North Clark Street;

Between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of North Clark Street; and

Between about 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and about 7 a.m. Jan. 14 In the 1500 block of North LaSalle Drive.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.