Police: String of burglaries reported at Near North Side businesses

Police are warning businesses about ten recent burglaries on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the suspects broke into a business through a door or window and stole laptops, computers and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The majority of the burglaries happened in the late evening or early morning, police said. A pair of incidents were reported in the overnight hours.

The burglaries happened:

• on Nov. 10 in the 800 block of North Dearborn;

• on Nov. 13 in the 100 block of West Kinzie;

• on Nov. 13 in the 200 block of West Superior;

• on Nov. 14 in the 400 block of West Huron;

• on Nov. 19 in the 400 block of North Wells;

• on Nov. 20 in the 300 block of West Chicago;

• on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of West Huron;

• on Nov. 30 in the 300 block of North Franklin;

• between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26 in the 700 block of North La Salle; and

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.