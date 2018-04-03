Police: String of burglaries reported at stores on NW Side

Police are warning business owners about a series of burglaries last month at stores on the Northwest Side.

The burglar or burglars have gained access to the stores by kicking or prying open a front or rear door, breaking a front window or breaking in through a roof access panel, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 10 p.m. March 7 in the 5800 block of West Belmont;

• at 10:39 p.m. March 12 in the 4100 block of North Nashville;

• between 1 p.m. March 24 and 3 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of North Caldwell;

• between 9:30 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. March 26 in the 5300 block of North Cumberland;

• at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North Austin;

• about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of North Austin;

• between 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of North Harlem.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.