Police: String of burglaries reported at SW Side businesses

Police are warning business owners about a series of burglaries last month in the Chicago Lawn and Marquette Park neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone broke the front window of a business and then stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 4:32 a.m. May 9 in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street;

• about 4:35 a.m. May 10 in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street;

• about 8 a.m. May 17 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street;

• about 12:30 p.m. May 17 in the 6100 block of South Campbell;

• about 3:20 p.m. May 21 in the 6400 block of South Fairfield;

• about 7:50 a.m. May 24 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street; and

• about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of South Talman.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.