Police: String of burglaries reported in Lincoln Park, Loop, Near North Side

Police are warning business owners about a string of recent burglaries in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood, the Loop and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the burglar broke in through glass doors or windows in the front of a business, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Once inside, he pried open cash registers and stole money.

The burglaries happened during the early morning hours:

• during the early morning hours Jan. 13 in the 1000 block of West North;

• during the early morning hours Jan. 13 in the first block of West Huron;

• during the early morning hours Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of North Clark;

• during the early morning hours Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of North LaSalle;

• during the early morning hours Sunday in the 1200 block North State Parkway;

• during the early morning hours Sunday in the 200 block of West Grand; and

• during the morning hours Sunday in the 200 block of West Wacker.

The burglar is described as a black man, thought to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a black skull cap, a gray and black jacket, dark pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.