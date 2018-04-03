Police: String of garage burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries in the Cragin and Schorsch Village neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In five incidents in the past month, a burglar or group of burglars have entered garages by kicking or prying open an overhead or side door, or entering through an unlocked door, Chicago Police said.

Items including construction tools, bicycles, aluminum ladders and snow-blowers were then stolen, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 12:55 a.m. on March 5 in the 5300 block of West School;

About 8:55 a.m. on March 8 in the 5300 block of West Melrose;

Between 12:01 a.m. on March 23 and about 3:10 p.m. on March 24 in the 3400 block of North Natoma;

Between 5:30 p.m. on March 23 and 7:40 a.m. on March 24 in the 5500 block of West Henderson;

Between about 2 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of West Addison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.