Police: String of garage burglaries reported in Edison Park, Norwood Park

Police are warning residents about a series of recent garage burglaries in the Edison Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a garage by forcibly opening a side door or entering through an unlocked door, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 2 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 7500 block of North Oconto;

• between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 6:20 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 6300 block of West Devon;

• between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of North Octavia;

• between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of North Harlem; and

• about 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of North Harlem.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.