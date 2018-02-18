Police: String of garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a string of recent garage burglaries in the Portage Park and Belmont Central neighborhoods.

During the spree, the burglar or burglars broke into garages by prying or kicking open doors or forcing open a window, according to alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects, who also gained entry to garages through unlocked doors, have stolen construction tools, pressure washers, air compressors and lawn tools.

The burglaries happened:

• about 9 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 5600 block of West Berenice;

• between 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 6300 block of West Newport;

• between 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9:20 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 6100 block of West Newport;

• between 7 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of West School; and

• between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of West School.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.