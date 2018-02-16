Police: String of garage burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent garage burglaries in the Logan Square, Galewood and Montclare neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a garage and stole bicycles, lawn equipment and tools, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• About 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 2100 block of North Sawyer;

• between 10 p.m. Jan. 25 and 4:15 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 2200 block of North Nordica;

• between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 2100 block of North Sawyer;

• between 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2:20 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 1600 block of North Nordica; and

• about noon Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of North New England.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.