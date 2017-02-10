Police: String of home burglaries reported last month in South Shore

A string of September home burglaries have been reported in the South Shore neighborhood.

Someone forcibly broke into apartments sand homes and stole electronics and other items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• About 4:45 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 7500 block of South Colfax;

• About 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 7500 block of South Kingston;

• About 11 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 7800 block of South Essex;

• About 8:20 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 2400 block of East 79th;

• About 7:05 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 7700 block of South Phillips;

• About 7:45 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 7800 block of South Saginaw;

• About 3 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 7800 block of South Essex; and

• About 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of South Essex.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.