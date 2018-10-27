Police: String of residential burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries in the Dunning and Schorsch Village neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In four incidents in the past month, a burglar or group of burglars have entered the residences by forcibly kicking or prying open front, rear or side doors, or by getting in through windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Items stolen have included jewelry, cash and laptops, police said.

The burglaries happened:

• between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 3900 block of North Newland Avenue;

• between 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 3900 block of North Newland Avenue;

• at 5:59 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 3200 block of North Neva Avenue; and

• between 4 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Nova Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.