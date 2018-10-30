Police are warning residents of a series of home burglaries this month in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
During four incidents in October, a burglar or group of burglars have entered the residences by forcibly kicking or prying open front, rear or side doors, or by getting in through windows, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 5100 block of West Eddy Street;
- between 10:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 to 28 in the 5300 block of West School Street;
- about 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 4800 block of West Warwick Avenue; and
- about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 5300 block of West Patterson Avenue.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.