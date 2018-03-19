Police: String of robberies in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents of a string of robberies in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, victims were approached from behind by a male who placed a hard object against their back, implying a weapon, and then demanded money before running away, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

The evening of March 7 in the 2200 block of North Racine;

The evening of March 11 in the 1300 block of West Webster;

Wednesday evening in the 2200 block of North Southport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.