Police: String of robberies on Southwest Side

Police are warning residents of a series of robberies the past two weeks in the Chicago Lawn and Gage Park neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, victims are approached by an offender who announces a robbery, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the 3100 block of West 60th Street;

About 11:45 a.m. on March 1 in the 5900 block of S. Washtenaw;

About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of W. 57th Street;

About 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of S. Richmond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.