Police: String of robberies reported on Southwest Side

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about a string of recent robberies in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

In each incident, a group of males walked up to victims and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 6300 block of South Maplewood;

• about 9:35 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 6300 block of South Maplewood;

• about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of South Rockwell;

• about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Richmond;

• at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Rockwell; and

• about 8:20 a.m. Friday in the 6400 block of South Rockwell.

The robbers are described as three black males, thought to be between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 125 and 180 pounds, police said..

Anyone with information about that robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.