Police: String of strong-arm robberies reported in Lincoln Park, Lake View

Police are warning residents about a series of recent strong-arm robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, two people either pointed a handgun at a victim or threw a victim to the ground before demanding property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The victims were all walking alone when they were robbed.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2400 block of North Orchard;

• about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 1300 block of West Nelson;

• about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1200 block of West Barry; and

• about 3:15 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 3100 block of North Southport.

The robbers are described as either two black males or a black male and a black female, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3, police said. One of the robbers was seen wearing a pink scarf during two of the robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.