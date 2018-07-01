Police: String of vehicle thefts reported on South Side

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts last month on the South Side.

In each incident, someone stole a vehicle off the street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. In some incidents, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

The thefts happened:

• about 7:10 p.m. June 3 in the 2700 block of South Princeton;

• between 8 a.m. and noon June 4 in the 2200 block of South Archer;

• between 2:40 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. June 10 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth;

• between 9 p.m. June 21 and 7 a.m. June 22 in the 500 block of West 27th Street;

• between 8 a.m. June 25 and 8 p.m. June 27 in the 2400 bock of South Normal;

• about 6:30 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of West 23rd Street; and

• about 10:45 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of West Cermak.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380