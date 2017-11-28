Police: Strong-arm robberies reported in Rogers Park

Police are warning North Side residents of two recent strong-arm robberies reported in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two people approached victims on the street, struck them with their fists and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies occurred Nov. 16, police said. The first robbery happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Greenleaf and the second five minutes later in the 1800 block of West Pratt.

The robbers were described as black males between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with slim builds and wearing all black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.