Police: Strong-arm robbers struck twice in as many days in South Shore

Police are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies last week in the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, two males walked up to a victim on the sidewalk and forcibly stole property before running off, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street, and the other incident happened about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

The suspects are described as two black males, thought to be between 14 and 19 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 130 and 190 pounds, police said. One of the robbers is described as having a light complexion, while the other is described as having a dark complexion.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.