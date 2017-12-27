Police: Strong-arm robbers target pedestrians in Wicker Park

Police are warning residents about a series of strong-arm robberies reported this month near the Damen Blue Line station in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

In each incident, one or more male suspects have approached people walking alone near the station, hit them in the head, knocked them to the ground and stolen their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 11:23 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 1400 block of North Damen, police said. Another occurred at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 2000 block of West North Avenue. The first incident happened at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 1900 block of West North Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.