Police: Suspect asked about products before pulling out gun, robbing businesses

At least one armed robber has targeted businesses this month in the Southwest Side Wrightwood neighborhood.

The suspect has walked into stores, asked questions about products then taken out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first in the string of robberies happened about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Two more similar incidents happened about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 and just after 3 p.m. on Friday, both in the 7800 block of South Western.

A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.