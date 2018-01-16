At least one armed robber has targeted businesses this month in the Southwest Side Wrightwood neighborhood.
The suspect has walked into stores, asked questions about products then taken out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The first in the string of robberies happened about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the 7900 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Two more similar incidents happened about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 and just after 3 p.m. on Friday, both in the 7800 block of South Western.
A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t available.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.