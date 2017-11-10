Police: Suspect fired shot during holdup of Waukegan dollar store

Surveillance photo of the suspect who held up a Waukegan dollar store at gunpoint Tuesday night. | Waukegan police

A suspect fired a shot while holding up a dollar store Tuesday night in north suburban Waukegan, but no one was injured.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General in the 1500 block of Belvidere Road about 8:55 p.m., according to Waukegan police.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk, then fired a shot, but no one was struck, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man about 6-foot with a slim build, wearing all black with a white mask covering his face, police said. He was last seen running from the store.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.