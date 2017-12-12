Police: Suspect shot, critically wounded during attempted robbery

A would-be robber was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday when the victim of the robbery fired shots in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a 27-year-old man was pulling his vehicle into a back yard lot in the 9100 block of South Blackstone when another male approached and pointed a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old, who has a concealed carry permit, opened fire, striking the would-be robber in the chest, police said. The suspect was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.