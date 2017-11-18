Police: Suspects stole wallets from customers’ purses in NW Indiana

Surveillance photos of two suspects who stole customers' wallets, then went shopping with the victims' credit cards on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 in Munster, Indiana. | Munster police

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who stole wallets, then shopped with the victims’ credit cards at stores in Munster, Indiana.

The suspects stoles the wallets from customers’ purses on Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at Panera Bread, 8131 Calumet Ave., according to Munster police.

The thieves then immediately went shopping, using the victims’ credit cards to buy high-value items such as Apple products and gift cards, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Det. Tim Nosich at (219) 836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org.