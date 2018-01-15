Police: Suspects target female victims in North Side armed robberies

Surveillance image of the people suspected of robbing female victims in three North Side hold-ups on Friday. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in three armed robberies Friday in the Bucktown and East Ukrainian Village neighborhoods on the North Side.

The suspects, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, were driving a silver four-door Chevrolet Impala during the robberies, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

About 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of West Caton Street;

About 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Leavitt Street; and



About 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Honore Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.