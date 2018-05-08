Police: Teen girl shot to death in Englewood

A teenage girl was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The girl, who is believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17, was shot about 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm her death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.