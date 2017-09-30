Police: Teenage girl ‘sexually exploited’ twice on NW Side since May

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after a 14-year-old girl was sexually exploited twice in the Albany Park neighborhood since May.

In both incidents, the teenage girl was walking when an unknown man approached her in a dark-colored sedan, engaged in conversation with her and then inappropriately touched himself, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

This happened about 4 p.m. May 8 in the 3000 block of West Lawrence and again about 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 4800 block of North Sacramento, police said.

The man was described as being 30 to 35 years old with a brown complexion, short black hair and a patchy beard, police said. He wore a blue-and-white, short-sleeved, collared shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted at TipSoft.com.