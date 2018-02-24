Police: Teens robbing victims at gunpoint in Austin

Two teenagers have robbed at least two victims at gunpoint this month in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

In both incidents, the boys walked up to people on the street, pointed a handgun at them and demanded their property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 100 block of South Mayfield, police said. The second one happened about 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 200 block of North Parkside.

The suspects were described as teens between 14 and 16 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds, police said. They were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.