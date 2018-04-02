Police: Teens steal from store, shove sales clerk

A group of teenagers assaulted a sales clerk after robbing a store Friday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The group of males and females approximately 14-years-old to 18-years-old entered the store about 1:25 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, stole various items and pushed a sales clerk as they were running out the the store, Chicago Police said.

The teens then got into a red sedan and drove off, police said. It was unclear how many people were involved in the robbery.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives were investigating.