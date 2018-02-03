Police: Thieves targeting vehicles left running, unoccupied on NW Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about six recent vehicle thefts in the Portage Park, Jefferson Park and Norwood Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thief or thieves have stolen vehicles that were left unoccupied and running or vehicles with keys left inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 4:50 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5200 block of West Addison;

• about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 4300 block of North McVicker;

• about 9:35 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 6000 block of West Berenice;

• about 9 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 4000 block of North Leclaire;

• at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of North LaCrosse; and

• between 10 p.m. Jan. 25 and 5 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 6000 block of West Miami.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.