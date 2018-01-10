Police: Thieves targeting vehicles left running, unoccupied

Police are warning residents of six vehicle thefts in recent weeks that span from Near North Side to Bronzeville.

The robberies occurred across several neighborhoods, including three in the South Loop, Chicago Police said.

In each theft, the offenders jump into unoccupied, running vehicles and drive away, police said. The stolen vehicles are later used as getaway cars in the commission of armed robberies, and one offender has shown a black handgun when robbing victims of cell phones and purses.

The incidents occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

• about 11:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2017 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue;

• about 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue;

• about 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 100 block of East North Michigan Avenue;

• about 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the first block of East North Water Street;

• about 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of East 61st Street;

• about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

• at 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 800 block of South Clark Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8384.