Police: Three approached from behind, robbed in Bronzeville

Police are warning residents of three robberies in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, the victim was approached from behind by a robber or robbers who used force or pressed an unknown object against their back, implying that they had a weapon, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 7:30 p.m. and about 8 p.m. on February 15 in the 4300 block of South Prairie Avenue;

About 6:50 p.m. on February 16 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

About 2:30 p.m. on March 5 in the 700 block of East 43rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.