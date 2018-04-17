Police are warning residents of three robberies in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
In each incident, the victim was approached from behind by a robber or robbers who used force or pressed an unknown object against their back, implying that they had a weapon, Chicago Police said.
The incidents occurred:
- Between about 7:30 p.m. and about 8 p.m. on February 15 in the 4300 block of South Prairie Avenue;
- About 6:50 p.m. on February 16 in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;
- About 2:30 p.m. on March 5 in the 700 block of East 43rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.