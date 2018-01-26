Police are warning Gresham residents about three recent armed robberies that all happened in the same block of the South Side neighborhood.
In each robbery, a cab driver was called to the 7800 block of South Ada to pick up a fare when two male suspects entered the cab, displayed a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.
The robberies happened about 6:25 p.m. Jan. 16; about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20; and about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 23, police said.
Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area South detectives at 9312) 747-8273.