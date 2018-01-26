Police: Three armed robberies reported in same Gresham block

Police are warning Gresham residents about three recent armed robberies that all happened in the same block of the South Side neighborhood.

In each robbery, a cab driver was called to the 7800 block of South Ada to pick up a fare when two male suspects entered the cab, displayed a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 6:25 p.m. Jan. 16; about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20; and about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 23, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area South detectives at 9312) 747-8273.