Police: Two armed robberies on Near North Side

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies on the Near North Side.

In both robberies, the robber entered a store, displayed a silver handgun, demanded cash from the register, and then ran away, Chicago Police said.

The first robbery occurred in the afternoon on Jan. 29 in the 1000 block of N. Clark Street. Another similar robbery happened in the afternoon on Wednesday in the 1500 block of N. Halsted Street, police said.

Video surveillance of the robberies indicated that the same offender committed both crimes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.