Police: Two people mugged on South Side

Police are warning residents of two armed muggings this month in the South Shore and Jackson Park Highlands neighborhoods on the South Side.

Both victims were approached on the sidewalk by a group of three males with a black handgun who demanded and stole property. One victim was mugged as he was entering his apartment, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Crandon Avenue;

About 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the 2100 block of East 68th Street.

The suspects are described as being in their teens or early 20s. One of the males was wearing a mask in one of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.