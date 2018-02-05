Police: Vacant buildings burglarized on Far South Side

Police are warning residents about a series of recent burglaries to vacant buildings in the Washington Heights and Roseland neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In each incident, someone broke into rehab houses and vacant buildings and took appliances, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23 in the 10200 block of South Wallace;

• Jan. 16 in the 10000 block of South May;

• between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24 in the 11100 block of South Michigan;

• between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. in the 10500 block of South Wallace;

• between Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 in the 10500 block of South La Salle;

• between Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 in the 10400 block of South Normal;

• between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 in the 10100 block of South Sangamon; and

• Jan. 30 in the 10600 block of South Normal.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.