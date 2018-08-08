08/08/2018, 01:31am
Police vehicle involved in Brighton Park crash
Police investigate a crash involving a CPD vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the 3900 block of South California Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A Chicago police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The police SUV was involved in the crash with a Jeep about 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of South California Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
Police investigate a crash involving a marked squad car about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the 3900 block of South California Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times