Police vehicle involved in Brighton Park crash

Police investigate a crash involving a CPD vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 in the 3900 block of South California Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A Chicago police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The police SUV was involved in the crash with a Jeep about 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of South California Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.