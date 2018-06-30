Police: Vehicles stolen from South Commons and Bronzeville

Police reported three motor vehicle thefts during June in the South Commons and Bronzeville neighborhoods on the South Side.

In these incidents, vehicles were stolen off the street by unknown means, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The vehicle thefts happened:

• between 6:35 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. June 7 in the 2600 block of South Martin Luther King;

• about 3:50 p.m. June 23 in the 2600 block of South Wabash; and

• between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 27 at 80 East 28th.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.