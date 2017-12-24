Police: Victim found man with a gun in his back seat in Morris

Surveillance photos of the suspect who climbed into another person's vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim Thursday afternoon in Morris. | Morris police

Someone leaving a laundromat Thursday afternoon found a man with a gun in the back seat of his vehicle in far southwest suburban Morris, police said.

Alexis Pena, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer, according to Morris police.

About 12:20 p.m., the victim told investigators he was leaving Soaps Laundromat at 304 E. High St. when he heard a voice coming from the back seat of his vehicle, police said.

When he turned around, the victim saw a man in his vehicle pointing a silver handgun at him and demanding him to drive, police said. The victim drove to the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 309 McKinley St. and got out his vehicle. The suspect then ran away, heading south, but the incident was captured on the VFW’s surveillance camera.

Pena, who lives in Morris, was arrested about 4 p.m. that day and the gun was recovered, police said. He was ordered held at the Grundy County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the Grundy County state’s attorney’s office was reviewing the case for additional charges.