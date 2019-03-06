Police warn Gold Coast residents about string of robberies

Police are again warning Gold Coast residents about a string of robberies that occurred in the Near North Side neighborhood over the weekend.

The most recent case happened on the afternoon of March 2, when a group of men and a woman robbed someone in the first block of West Ontario Street, according to a community alert issued Wednesday morning by Chicago police.

Police previously issued an alert early Monday morning, describing three incidents in which a woman and between one and four men snuck up behind pedestrians and grabbed cell phones and purses from their hands.

These incidents occurred:

Early March 1 in the first block of East Chestnut Street;

During the afternoon March 1 in the 900 block of North State Street; and

During the afternoon March 1 in the first block of East Oak Street.

The suspects have usually fled on foot, but once used a silver Ford Escape to get away, police said. In one incident, one of the robbers pulled out a blue semi-automatic handgun and threatened the victim when confronted.

Police believe the suspects may now be driving a blue Audi Q5 vehicle. Anyone with information should call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380