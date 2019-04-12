Police warn of home burglaries in Bridgeport
Police are warning South Side residents about eight home burglaries reported over the last month in Bridgeport.
In each case, a suspect or suspects entered a home by force and took property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
- Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 14 in the 3100 block of South Shields Avenue;
- At 7:39 p.m. March 24 in the 2600 block of South Shields Avenue;
- Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 26 in the 2700 block of South Wallace Street;
- At 7:37 p.m. March 26 in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue;
- At 8:15 a.m. March 27 in the 460 block of West 28th Place;
- Between 11:50 a.m. and 2:58 p.m. March 27 in the 2900 block of South Wells Street;
- At 5:45 p.m. April 2 in the 400 block of West 27th Street; and
- Between 9:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 10 in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue.
Police did not provide a description of the suspects but said a black pickup or tow truck was involved in some of the incidents.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.