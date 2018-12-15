Police warn of motor vehicle thefts in Bridgeport, McKinley Park

Police are warning residents about four related motor vehicle thefts that began earlier this month in the Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, the vehicles were stolen by unknown means, according to an alert from Chicago police. In one of the thefts, the keys were left in the vehicle.

The thefts happened:

• between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 3300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;

• about 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 2900 block of South Keeley Street;

• about 8 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 3200 block of South Ashland Ave.; and

• about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South Emerald Avenue.

Anyone with information about the motor vehicle thefts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.