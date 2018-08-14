Police warn of 2 armed robberies on Near West Side

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies this month in the West Town and East Ukrainian Village neighborhoods on the Near West Side.

In both incidents a robber walked up to a female, showed a handgun and demanded her property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Armour Street and about 11:40 p.m. on August 1 in the 1700 block of West Pearson Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.