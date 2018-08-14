Police are warning residents of two armed robberies this month in the West Town and East Ukrainian Village neighborhoods on the Near West Side.
In both incidents a robber walked up to a female, showed a handgun and demanded her property, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened about 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Armour Street and about 11:40 p.m. on August 1 in the 1700 block of West Pearson Street, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.