Police warn of 2 garage burglaries on West Side

Police are warning residents of two garage burglaries this month in the East Garfield Park and Lawndale neighborhoods on the West Side.

In both incidents, a burglar forced entry into a residential garage and stole property from inside, according to Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between about 1 a.m. and about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue;

Between about 10 p.m. on Sept. 16 and about 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.