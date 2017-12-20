Police warn of 2 robberies, attempted carjackings on South Side

Police are warning residents about two robberies and attempted carjackings that happened hours apart Friday in the Bridgeport and Chinatown neighborhoods on the South Side.

In both incidents, the suspects approached victims and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One robbery happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 500 block of West 29th Street, while another incident occurred about 8:55 p.m. in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, police said.

The suspects were described as between two and four black males, possibly teenagers, standing between 5 and 6 feet, police said. One suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.