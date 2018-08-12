Police warn of 2 robberies in Garfield Ridge

Police are warning residents of two robberies this month in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The robberies occurred at 12:33 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of South Newland and about 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of South Newcastle, Chicago police said.

In both incidents victims were approached by two men who announced a robbery. It was unclear if anything was stolen from the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.