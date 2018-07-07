Police warn of 2 robberies in Park Manor

Police are warning residents of two robberies yesterday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The first robbery happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of East 71st Street, according to Chicago Police. The second happened about 8:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Chicago Avenue.

The robber was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, police said.

During one of the robberies he pulled out a black handgun and then drove off in an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.