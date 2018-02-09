Police are warning Northwest Side residents about three recent garage burglaries in the Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke in through a garage door and stole property stole property from the garage and vehicles parked inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• about 9 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 3600 block of North Troy;
• about 7:30 p.m. between 7:30 p.m Jan. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 3500 block of North Whipple; and
• between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3900 block of North Kimball.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.