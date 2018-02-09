Police warn of 3 garage burglaries on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about three recent garage burglaries in the Avondale and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke in through a garage door and stole property stole property from the garage and vehicles parked inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 9 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 3600 block of North Troy;

• about 7:30 p.m. between 7:30 p.m Jan. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 3500 block of North Whipple; and

• between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3900 block of North Kimball.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.